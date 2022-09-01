COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie Workforce Career Centers are sponsoring an outdoor regional job fair in Schoharie County. This event will be held in the Walmart parking lot at 139 Merchant Place, Cobleskill.

There will be more than 25 employers looking to fill positions. Job seekers should bring their resumes and be prepared for a brief interview. The free event open to the public will be held on September 16 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 139 Merchant Place, Cobleskill.

Positions Needed

Forklift Mechanic

Bus Driver

Teaching Assistant

School Monitor

Cleaner

Registered Nurse (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Patient Registration

Production Worker

Home Health Aide

If you are in need of resume assistance, local FMS Workforce Career Centers can assist in writing, and printing professional resumes. For more information about the FMS Workforce Career Center’s services or the Job Fair, call 518-842-3676.