GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 3-year-old bald eagle that was found nearly lifeless in Gilboa in January has been released back into the wild after a months-long recovery. Department of Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) report the bald eagle was found on Wednesday, January 25.

ECOs say town workers plowing the roads found the eagle severely injured in a snowbank on Flat Creek Road. It was brought to the Broome Center Town Maintenance Facility.

Image via Department of Environmental Conservation

From the Town’s Maintenance Facility, the eagle was taken to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for rehabilitation. Just after one day, the eagle was showing signs of improvement.

The eagle after one day of treatment at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center. Image via Department of Environmental Conservation.

After over 60 days of recovery, staff at the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center released the eagle back into the wild on Sunday. The eagle was released back in Gilboa near the ditch where it was found.