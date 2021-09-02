Hussain pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide

Schoharie County
Posted:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nauman Hussain, the man behind the limousine that crashed in Schoharie in 2018, is reportedly pleading guilty on Thursday to several charges. Twenty people were killed, when the vehicle from Hussain’s Prestige Limo crashed.

Hussain will plead guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide. NEWS10’s Jamie DeLine will be live at noon with the latest on Hussain’s plea agreement and updates from court proceedings.

The tragic crash jumpstarted several statewide reforms and regulations for vehicles like limousines.

Take a look at the plea below:

N.-Hussain-Plea-Agreement-9-1-2021Download

