ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nauman Hussain, the man behind the limousine that crashed in Schoharie in 2018, is reportedly pleading guilty on Thursday to several charges. Twenty people were killed, when the vehicle from Hussain’s Prestige Limo crashed.
Hussain will plead guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide. NEWS10’s Jamie DeLine will be live at noon with the latest on Hussain’s plea agreement and updates from court proceedings.
The tragic crash jumpstarted several statewide reforms and regulations for vehicles like limousines.
Take a look at the plea below:
More from NEWS10
- New York lawmakers vote to extend eviction moratorium
- LIVE: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida: Biden set to speak on recovery efforts
- North Country fire departments receive over $375,000 from FEMA
- Mills School District implements cameras on school buses
- Hussain pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide