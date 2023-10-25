WRIGHT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hunter was ticketed for hunting without a license and illegally taking a seven-point buck. Environmental Conservation Officer Bohling investigated the case.

According to ECO Bohling, the suspect posted a video of a bloody arrow on October 6. He did not purchase a license until October 7. He reportedly waited until he acquired the license to post a picture on social media of the deer.

ECO Bohling interviewed the hunter, who admitted to shooting the deer on October 6. She seized the antlers and venison as evidence. The tickets are returnable to the Town of Wright Court.