HOWES CAVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Howe Caverns is reopen to the public for their popular cave tours. Visitors can go 150 feet below ground and see amazing formations carved by water over hundreds of thousands of years.

You can reserve a spot for a tour or their Howe to Escape attraction online. They will be open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Mary 14 through July 1.

Howe Glassworks and Howe High Adventure will not be opening this season.