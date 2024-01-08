COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A horse tested positive for rabies near Lawyersville Road in Cobleskill. The Schoharie County Department of Health announced the positive test results from Wadsworth Laboratory on Friday, January 5.

Untreated, rabies is fatal in mammals like horses, dogs, and humans. The CDC says that It spreads through direct contact with saliva or brain tissue from a rabid animal, and that different strains exist in bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes, and mongooses. State law requires rabied vaccinations for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Contact your county health department if you think you’ve contacted a rabid animal. To limit your risk factors, Schoharie County DOH advised: