RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have admitted to killing a 21-year-old man inside a Richmondville home in 2022.

The Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office said Devon Hunter and Jeffrey McGough plead guilty to the charges of Manslaughter, Robbery, and Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Connor Delaney, 21, was shot and killed inside a home on Hite Road in January 2022. A dog was also killed.

Sentencing is scheduled for November.