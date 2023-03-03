Because Chromebook has an offline connection to Google Drive, it’s easy to remain connected to your work even if you have internet instability.

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In February, residents in the Village of Schoharie celebrated the launch of the Schoharie Village WiFi Network. The free internet reaches more than 400 households and 800 residents, most of whom are low-to-moderate income.

The project was funded through the NYS Homes and Community Renewal using Community Development Block Grant – Coronvirus Relief Funds. “Projects like the Free WiFi will play an important role from education and emergency services to attracting new residents and fueling the growth of our business and tourism economy,” said Larry Caza, Mayor of the Village of Schoharie.

“Access to high-speed, reliable internet for the Village of Schoharie is not just a convenience,” remarked Julie Pacatte, Executive Director, Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corporation. “Residents can rely on this internet access to attend public meetings, apply for jobs, meet with their healthcare provider, enjoy virtual classes and online social activities. We are grateful for NYS investments that power-up the Schoharie County Digital Revolution.”