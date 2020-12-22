Food donations collected for veterans and their families

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Veterans and Community Housing Coalition (VCHC) operates in seven counties around the Capital Region, providing food and other needed services for veterans and their families. In Middleburgh, their truck and trailer arrived at the Valley Market to pick donated food and a $1,000 in meat VCHC bought through a grant.

Food and other needed items getting loaded in the VCHC trailer to be taken to the veterans pantry.

“We are so thankful for the community support. This pandemic has hit our veterans hard. Funding has decreased, and needs are rising,” said Michelle Viola Straight, Director of Community Relations for VCHC. “It takes a village, and that’s what we have. Partnerships with small businesses are key. These businesses support our veterans, hire local vets and these businesses put money back into our communities.”

Geanine Eisel, the Valley Market owner, set aside food items to donate to VCHC and added extra meat to the $1,000 order VCHC placed.

“Veterans are very important and need our help,” said Eisel. “I think we have to give back to them. They have given so much to our country.”

The food from Tuesday food drive will go to the veteran food pantries. Case managers from VCHC will deliver the fresh meats and vegetables to veterans and their families in Warren, Washington, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Schenectady counties.