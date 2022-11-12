SCHOHARIE, N.Y (NEWS10) — Members of law enforcement were in attendance to participate in the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) inaugural Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Nearly a dozen members of law enforcement were at the event, which took place on Wednesday at the BOCES Career and Technical Education Center at the Schohaire Campus.

Students in the culinary arts and hospitality tech. program, alongside criminal justice students, served grab-and-go foods, which included breakfast sandwiches, pastries, fruits, and drinks. Students learned from New York State troopers about how they entered the field and other work they’ve done on roads, highways, and byways of the region.

“We wanted to show local law enforcement that we appreciate their service, while also providing them with information about our program and having our students interact with all facets of the local law enforcers,” said teacher Gerald Place.