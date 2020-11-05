Final report released on Schoharie limo crash

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final highway accident report on the Schoharie limousine crash of 2018.

In its executive summary, the report has a heading on “Probable Cause,” which reads:

The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of the Schoharie, New York, crash was Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service’s egregious disregard for safety, in dispatching a stretch limousine with an out-of-service order for a passenger charter trip, resulting in the failure of its brake system while descending the steep grade of New York State Route 30. Contributing to the crash was the New York State Department of Transportation’s ineffective oversight of Prestige Limousine, despite its knowledge of the carrier’s multiple out-of-service violations and lack of operating authority, as well as the department’s inadequate repair verification process. Further contributing to the crash was the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles’ inadequate oversight of state-licensed inspection stations and its failure to properly register the limousine, which enabled Prestige Limousine to circumvent the state’s safety regulations and more rigorous inspection requirements. NTSB

The report also features extensive recommendations, which includes creating new federal guidance, clarifying wording in DMV definitions, and better statewide enforcement of carriers who are not in compliance with repair requirements.

Twenty people were killed when a vehicle owned by Prestige Limo crashed in Schoharie. This sparked a massive investigation leading to charges for Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo service.

The crash has sparked national and state legislation for limo reforms.

Take a look at the report, titled “Stretch Limousine Run-Off-Road Crash Near Schoharie, New York, October 6, 2018,” below:

