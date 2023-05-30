WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation met with the families of the victims of the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash on Tuesday to discuss the agency’s possible role in the tragedy.

Shahed Hussain, the owner of the limo company involved, was a longtime FBI informant. Lawmakers from both parties had been looking into whether his role with the FBI impacted the charges against his family and asked for an internal review.

The FBI briefed lawmakers on its investigation earlier in the year.