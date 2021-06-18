Father’s Day Love Story: McLaughlin Family

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This love story begins, and lives on, at the Cobleskill Diner. Denene McLaughlin met her husband, Ray, when he was servicing their diner and the rest is history.

The duo dedicated their life to making the Cobleskill Diner what it is today.

In 2012 Ray decided he wanted to start a little soft serve ice cream shop as his “retirement gig, my way to give back to our community for helping us through all of these rough times.” The sky-high ice cream cones quickly took off!

Earlier this year, Ray passed away after a long battle with lung cancer. His sons Kyle and Lucas, with support from their sister and family, have been following in his footsteps.

This year as they mark their first Father’s Day without their beloved dad, they look back at how much he shaped their lives and how proud he’d be of what they’ve accomplished.