NORTH BLENHEIM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, February 11, the New York Power Authority is hosting a free day of Winterland fun at the Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center. The annual SNOWFEST will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from a local vendor. Planned activities include dog sled demonstrations, sledding, snowshoeing, snow bowling, guided nature walks, music and storytelling, and crafts.