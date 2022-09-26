SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley said officials will hear the story behind an emaciated dog’s condition after he was found in Sharon Springs. The dog, described as a neutered Mastiff or Dane/Pit Bull mix, was found on Monday, September 19, on Route 20 about a mile west of the Schoharie County town.

Photos: Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley.

If you recognize the dog and can provide the Schoharie County Dog Control Office (DCO) with any information, call (518) 925-7176. DCO said, if the owner can provide context as to why their dog is emaciated, they will bring him back home.

Otherwise, the dog has been admitted to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley for recovery. If you are interested in adopting him, you are asked to fill out a foster application online.