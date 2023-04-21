SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Defense lawyers for Nauman Hussain want to delay the trial in the Schoharie limousine crash case.

The trial is tentatively scheduled to start May 1 after an appeals court declined to reinstate a plea deal that would have allowed the operator of the limo company involved in the crash to avoid prison time.

Defense attorneys are asking to delay the trial so the court can decide whether to give them a chance to ask again for the plea deal to be reinstated.

Hussain is accused of 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for not properly maintaining the Ford Excursion limousine. The limo, according to court documents, suffered from “catastrophic brake failure” on October 6, 2018. Twenty people died as a result of the crash.