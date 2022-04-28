MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews worked to rescue a person who was stranded on Schoharie Creek in Middleburg. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Law Enforcement Division said the rescue happened on April 23.

On Saturday, Environmental Conservation Officer Bohling responded to a report of a stranded canoeist. Officer Bohling was able to locate the canoeist and assist New York State Fire, Schoharie County Search and Rescue, and Middleburg Fire to get the stranded man off an island.

Rescue of stranded canoeist (DEC)

The canoeist from Richmondville said his canoe tipped over. The DEC said the man had minor injuries and was treated for exposure.