COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Walgreens on 735 East Main Street in Cobleskill is shutting its doors for good. The store will be closing next month on November 15.
There is no information at the moment on why Walgreens is closing or what will be replacing it. Regarding other pharmacies in Cobleskill, there is a CVS Pharmacy across the street from the Cobleskill Walgreens, a Price Chopper Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy also within close distance to Walgreens.
Surrounding Walgreens
- 957 Curry Road, Rotterdam
- 2061 Western Ave, Guilderland
- 1850 Central Ave, Colonie
- 9 E Grand St, Palatine Bridge
- 4999 State Highway 30, Amsterdam
- 463 Albany Shaker Rd, Loudonville
- 41 Holland Ave, Albany
- 1901 2nd Ave, Watervliet
- 933 Loudon Rd, Latham
- 549 Hoosick St, Troy