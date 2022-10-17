COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Walgreens on 735 East Main Street in Cobleskill is shutting its doors for good. The store will be closing next month on November 15.

There is no information at the moment on why Walgreens is closing or what will be replacing it. Regarding other pharmacies in Cobleskill, there is a CVS Pharmacy across the street from the Cobleskill Walgreens, a Price Chopper Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy also within close distance to Walgreens.

Surrounding Walgreens