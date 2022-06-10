COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mr. Matthew Sickles, a longtime educator and school leader, has been chosen as the next superintendent of schools at Cobleskill-Richmondville (C-R). He was unanimously appointed by the Board of Education at a special meeting on Thursday.

Sickles, who currently serves as Superintendent of Phelps-Clifton Springs (Midlakes) Central School District in the Finger Lakes Region, will begin his term at C-R on September 1. “I am honored and humbled that the Cobleskill-Richmondville Board of Education selected me to serve the students and families of this community and continue its proud traditions,” Sickles said. “I look forward to meeting students, staff, and community members and learning firsthand everything that makes Cobleskill-Richmondville such a great place to learn. I can’t wait to get started!”

Sickles was chosen after a search process that included community input through forums and surveys, an extensive review of applications, and interviews with several qualified candidates. His background includes instructional leadership, strategic planning, facilities planning, responsible budgeting, and community partnerships- all qualities that the community had indicated were critically important for C-R’s next leader. He has worked as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent.

“The community made clear to us that our next leader should be a strong communicator and collaborator, committed to excellence in instruction and education, and experienced in fiscal management,” said Bruce Tryon, C-R’s Board of Education president. “Mr. Sickles certainly met each of those criteria. We are very excited to welcome him to C-R and look forward to his leadership furthering us in our mission – to educate, inspire and empower all of our students.”

Sickles replaces Mr. Carl Mummethey, who has led C-R for the past eight years. Mr. Mummenthey is leaving July 1 to become the Superintendent at Niskayuna Central School District.