Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD approves first phase of capital project

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District have approved the first phase of a capital project that will update infrastructure, improve safety and modernize classrooms.

By a 469-251 margin, residents gave the district permission to move forward with the first phase of the $14.1 million “Learn Forward: A Multiphase Campus Modernization” plan.

“We are sincerely grateful to voters for their trust and support, especially in the midst of such a challenging economic climate,” said Carl J. Mummenthey, C-R’s Superintendent of Schools. “Voters’ approval of this project allows us to not only address the physical needs of our facilities, but also opens more opportunities for our students to engage in science and technology learning. We’re looking forward to moving forward with the design and construction of this important work — and, of course, watching our students thrive in their new learning spaces.”

Because state aid will cover about 82% of the costs and the district will be paying off older debt over the next few years, Phase 1 is not expected to raise the local tax levy.

Construction will begin as soon as Summer 2022, after additional design work is completed.

Phase 1 of the project includes:

Updates of campus infrastructure, such as heating systems and roof elements that have exceeded their useful life expectancies



Redesign of parent pick-up and drop-off circles for better safety and traffic flow



Improvements to main offices for enhanced security at schools’ main entrances



Creating of “Maker Spaces” for hands-on technology and engineering instruction as well as renovations to the agricultural wing at C-R High School

The modernization project has been in the planning stages for more than five years. To maintain flexibility in light of economic uncertainty and to ensure neutral tax-levy impact, the project has been divided into three phases. Voters will consider the second and third phases of the project in 2022 and 2024, respectively.