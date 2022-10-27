The Cobleskill Police Department is in the running for an Aftermath Cares K9 grant. (Photo: Cobleskill Police Department)

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cobleskill Police Department is in the running for an Aftermath Cares K9 grant. Voting takes place via their website and social media.

To vote for Cobleskill Police, visit the website and choose Cobleskill. Voting happens daily through October 31.

For extra votes, visit Aftermath Cares on Facebook or Instagram and comment “Cobleskill Police Department, Cobleskill, NY” underneath their daily posts. Be sure to drop a like to lock in your pick.

The Aftermath Cares K9 grant is worth up to $2,500. Cobleskill Police said they would use the funds to maintain their canine program.

Since voting started on Monday, October 24, the department has posted daily photos of K9 Wilson to help you remember to vote. In the most recent reminder, Wilson went undercover, showcasing his signature looks—”Bearded Biker Dog” and Scooby-Doo.

K9 Wilson shows off his signature undercover looks. (Photos: Cobleskill Police) K9 Wilson shows off his signature undercover looks. (Photos: Cobleskill Police)

Cobleskill Police and the city thanked residents for their support. “Some of our voters have asked to see what the vote count is,” added a spokesperson for the Cobleskill Police Department. “Unfortunately, Aftermath does not tally the votes until after voting has ended. We will be sure to let everyone know the results as soon as we do. Thank you for helping Wilson!”