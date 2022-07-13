COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Cobleskill after he allegedly abused a minor in Duanesburg. Their investigation started in mid-June when the incident was first reported. Neither the victim’s age nor their gender was reported by police.
Charged:
- Forcible touching (Misdemeanor)
- Third-degree sex abuse (Misdemeanor)
The 18-year-old was processed at State Police headquarters in Cobleskill and issued appearance tickets. He is due back in Duanesburg Town Court on July 18.