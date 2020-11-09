Cobleskill church damaged in fire plans to continue serving community

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The early morning fire Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church not only damaged the inside, but it also devastated the church community. The fire looks to have been caused by an electrical problem at this time.

“This has been a very devastating and grief-filled experience. With that being said, it is our intention to continue the work and ministry of this congregation in this community as we have for about 200 years,” wrote Rev. Dr. Sara Litzner Monday. “We do not have exact details, but are working with the insurance company to figure out how to proceed.”

A large stained-glass window broken during the fire

NEWS10 will follow this ongoing story as the church and its members struggle to recover from this fire.

