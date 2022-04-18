CHARLOTTEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 28, the Schoharie County Department of Health says Charlotteville General Store sold tobacco products to people under 21 years of age. The store also allegedly sold flavored vaping products with nicotine in them, which is illegal under New York State Public Health Law.

The Charlotteville General Store is located at 668 Charlotte Valley Road, in Charlotteville. The Schoharie County Department of Health is responsible for enforcing the Adolescent Tobacco Use Prevention Act, which prohibits the sale of all tobacco products to those under 21 years of age as well as the sale of flavored vaping products that contain nicotine.

Public notification is required when violations occur. More information on the Adolescent Tobacco Use Prevention Act is available online.