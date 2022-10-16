SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Career and Technical Education Center celebrated 50 years at the Schoharie Campus on Friday. BOCES offers students the ability to gain experience in several different fields through multiple programs, as hundreds of chefs, contractors, heavy equipment operators, soldiers, state troopers, and nurses got their start in these programs.

On Friday, BOCES leadership was joined by dignitaries from government, business, and education all were on hand to honor the 50th anniversary at the campus. The celebration highlighted the development the programs offer to the workforce in the county, state, and regional economy.

“I am doing what I truly enjoy, and I love and the money I make from the jobs is truly mine,” said BOCES senior Alex Stapf, who started his own business Stapf’s Dirt Work and Grading, and hired a classmate. “In my time at BOCES, I have learned responsibility, teamwork, time management, problem-solving, communication, and how to drive a dump truck,” he added.

“There are so many other schools that don’t get you ready, but BOCES does the work to make sure students are prepared,” said Elizabeth Sommers, a 2018 graduate of the Cosmetology program.