SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) have acquired a new laser engraver to help students evolve with the times and “sharpen” their skill set. The laser engraver will aid students in the construction/heavy equipment program at the Career & Technical Center on the Schoharie Campus.

“Almost any design can have an element cut or engraved on the laser, whether it be prototyping, electronics, woodwork, or décor,” said teacher Matthew Hitchcock. “This doesn’t mean that the whole project has to be focused around using the laser system, but it teaches students the process of applying new technology in a constantly changing industry.”

The new equipment will ensure students are up to date on the forefront of the ever-evolving technology within the industry. Students will learn how to properly use the technology and what work is needed for a design to be completed.

70 students are currently enrolled in the Construction/Heavy Equipment program at Capital Region BOCES. Students learn different skill sets and obtain new knowledge as they look to enter the construction and equipment operator fields upon graduation or look to further their education in college or technical school.