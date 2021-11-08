Boil water advisory for Town of Cobleskill, Village of Cobleskill, Warnerville

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County Department of Health (DOH) has issued a boil water advisory for the Town of Cobleskill, the Village of Cobleskill and Warnerville. The DOH said the advisory is due to a sewer line break in close proximity to a broken water line.

(Schoharie County DOH)

Residences and businesses are asked to boil their water before using or use bottled water.

The DOH also said there is currently no water at the Walmart plaza in Cobleskill. Portable handwashing stations and bathroom facilities have been requested but may not yet be on-site.

Updates will be posted to the Schoharie County DOH Facebook page as they become available.