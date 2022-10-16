SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kendra VanValkenburgh is looking to follow in the footsteps of her father. The Cobleskill-Richmondville senior is aiming for a future in automotive and truck repair and is getting started at the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

“I have been working with dad on cars since I was old enough to walk,” VanValkenburgh said. “When I graduate, I want to go to a diesel school in Pennsylvania and then go to work in a shop fixing gas and diesel.”



VanValkenburgh is one of 96 students enrolled for the 2022-23 school year in the Automotive Trades technology program on the Albany and Schoharie campuses. Students in the two-year program learn a variety of different topics from computerized diagnostics to hands-on repairs while gaining the skills to service and maintain all types of cars and light trucks.