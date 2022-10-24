SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) held an event for potential future employees in the construction industry to meet with employers. The event was held as part of careers in construction month, and nearly two dozen businesses, unions, and colleges participated.

Students had the opportunity to submit resumes, operate equipment, build brick walls, and operate demonstrators as part of the event. Among the companies in attendance was National Grid, who deployed about 50 workers and 30 trailers to showcase the number of different job opportunities they offer.

“We have a commitment to build the electrical grid and infrastructure of the future and we need the workers to fill those jobs,” said National Grid Regional Executive Laurie Poltynski. We recognize the value BOCES has in preparing the workers to fill those jobs.”

“This is amazing. Nothing beats this and going to BOCES,” said Drew Hall, a heavy equipment senior from Middleburgh. “It gives you an opportunity to get your feet wet and make connections that can turn into a lifelong career.”

“We are thrilled to death to be a part of this and to have a partnership with BOCES,” said Steve Micelli of Finke equipment. “Many of our workers, including our owner, have graduated from BOCES and BOCES does a fantastic job preparing and guiding these kids into great careers.”