Bill to remove in person graduation liability introduced

SCHOHARIE N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill that would remove liability from New York schools and colleges that hold in-person graduation ceremonies has been introduced.

Assemblyman Chris Tague (R-Schoharie) has announced the legislation, which he claims is similar to the protections given to nursing homes under a bill Governor Cuomo signed earlier this year.

“We owe it to the students who have so quickly adapted to new and unusual teaching models. We owe it to their teachers and professors who have nurtured and mentored these students over several years. We owe it to the parents who have been so accommodating and patient navigating this new model.” Assemblyman Chris Tague

The Assemblyman also believes that while the spirit of his proposed bill is similar to the protections Governor Cuomo gave nursing homes, the circumstances are vastly different. He claims nursing homes were not adequately prepared, lacked proper equipment and were forced to cram patients inside.

It is hoped the legislation will pass through the special session the Legislature is holding in Albany this week.

Governor Cuomo announced earlier that the state will allow graduations to happen on June 26, but they have to be outdoors and limited to 150 people in total.