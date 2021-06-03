Beekman Farm hosts “Let Love Bloom” marriage marathon during Pride Month

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calling all lovebirds: Looking for the perfect wedding venue? How about the highest hilltop of the Beekman Farm in Sharon Springs? It’s time to say “I do”!

This Pride Month, Beekman 1802 Co-Founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell want you to Let Love Bloom, which is why they are offering people the unique and unforgettable experience of getting married on the Beekman Farm!

The one day event will have 100 weddings or vow renewals taking place in 24 hours.

For only $100, couples can reserve a window for their ceremony. Each couple can bring two witnesses.

Wedding ceremonies will take place inside a sculptural installation at the farm, designed by Artist Tom Fruin.

The 24-hour event on June 26th is not only the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on marriage equality also Josh and Brent’s wedding anniversary. The couple wed on their farm on “Matrimony Hill” just days after the legalization of same-sex marriage.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth.