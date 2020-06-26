Beekman 1802 turns farm into large outdoor eatery to help local businesses

Breaking News
SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The goats are ready, the napkins are pressed and the reservations have been made. To help local restaurants that have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beekman 1802 Co-Founders Josh Kilmer-Purcel and Brent Ridge transformed their 60-acre farm in Sharon Springs into an outdoor eatery.

“As soon as we announced that we were going to do this every single seat sold out,” said Ridge.

Each week a different local restaurant will take over the farm for one night, offering three course dinners to 10 guests at 5 safely-distanced tables throughout the property. 

Participating restaurants include Brimstone Bakery, The Black Cat, The Miners Table and The Log House.

During their reservation, diners will receive a guided tour of the farm grounds and gardens. 

A true community-wide effort, local companies donated supplies to make the outdoor restaurant happen at a low cost. Schenectady-based catering company Total Events provided tables, linens and dinnerware and Cherry Valley’s Stocking Stalls installed restroom facilities.

