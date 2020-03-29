Beekman 1802 spreading joy, one goat cam at a time

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beekman 1802, a luxury beauty company that makes goat milk based products, is doing their part to spread some cheer.

Although their popular baby goat tours were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is inviting people to get their dose of baby goat cuteness via a live web cam.

On Friday, the company rolled out a support hotline, run by the employees of their store that was closed recently due to the pandemic. Anyone who needs to chat or talk about how they’re feeling during this time is encouraged to call.

To support the nurses working hard to take care of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beekman 1802 Co-Founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell wanted to do something special to show their support.

They posted the following message on Facebook:

“In the current situation, nurses are not only working hard but also have the additional stress of the potential of bringing infection back to their home and loved ones and dealing with kids home from school when they themselves have no choice to work from

home.



For the next two months we are going to send one of our caddy sets EVERY SINGLE DAY as a surprise to a hard-working nurse so they can cleanse and moisturize their hands and have a little bit of luxury.”

To nominate a nurse, send an email to social@beekman1802.com.