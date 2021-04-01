Appeal to sell property by Hussain family denied

Schoharie County
Posted: / Updated:

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A court ruling upheld a decision that blocked the Hussain family, who operated the limousine company involved in the fatal Schoharie crash, from selling several properties before civil cases go to court.

The family wanted to sell four properties, including the Crest Inn Motel in Saratoga County. The ruling means equity will remain attached to the family as the civil case proceeds.

Twenty people were killed when a limousine crashed in the town of Schoharie in October 2018. The criminal trial against Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company, is still on hold.

The court ruling can be read below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire