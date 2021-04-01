Appeal to sell property by Hussain family denied

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A court ruling upheld a decision that blocked the Hussain family, who operated the limousine company involved in the fatal Schoharie crash, from selling several properties before civil cases go to court.

The family wanted to sell four properties, including the Crest Inn Motel in Saratoga County. The ruling means equity will remain attached to the family as the civil case proceeds.

Twenty people were killed when a limousine crashed in the town of Schoharie in October 2018. The criminal trial against Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company, is still on hold.

The court ruling can be read below: