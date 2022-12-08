RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Advocates in Richmondville are pushing for the board to allow them to reopen a warming center for those in need. The warming center was originally opened at the Warnerville United Methodist Church but had to close due to code enforcement issues.

When the center was open, it could help 10 people each night and ensure they stay out of the cold. Officials said the only other option is a hotel in Amsterdam, which has to be done through social services.

Those with the church want to reopen the doors to help those in need. The next step is for the church to work with the zoning board to figure out what they can do to reopen.