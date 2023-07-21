COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eight Cobleskill police officers have resigned from their positions. Cobleskill Mayor Rebecca Stanton-Terk said these resignations came after officers found out parts of the general fund tax levy would be used for other services instead of the police department.

“The Village Board of Trustees are categorically pro-police and support our Village Police Department.” said Stanton-Terk. “However, we do insist that resources be used efficiently.”

Stanton-Terk said 87% of the general fund tax levy is used to fund the Cobleskill Police Department, and that is not sustainable. The village is currently working on a solution to maintain police coverage in Cobleskill.

“We are very sorry they are choosing to leave. It is not what any member of the Village Board wanted to see,” said Stanton-Terk. “They have served the village well. We are grateful, and thankful to them for their service.”