Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
Top Stories
6th Annual Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival
White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan
RISSE Together community playground breaks ground
GOP lawmakers create hurdles for citizen ballot initiatives
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Schoharie County
Judge orders saliva sample from Schoharie limo operator
19 year-old killed at ‘Mountain Madness’ off-road event in Esperance
State Route 30 in Schoharie County reopens after fatal crash
Prosecutors want DNA sample from limo company operator in Schoharie crash
Schoharie DA hires special counsel to assist with Schoharie limo trial
More Schoharie County Headlines
Court documents: ‘Catastrophic brake failure’ caused Scoharie limo crash
Schoharie limo trial pushed back to January
Community honors Schoharie limo victims at softball game
Man walks across America to bring awareness to Veteran issues
Local sailor shot, killed in Virginia
NYS Senate holds public hearing on limousine safety
Court documents detail talks between NYSP and limo operator accused in Schoharie crash
Easter egg museum open in Schoharie
‘Run 4 The Hills’: Senior firefighters run for good cause
Prestige Limo operator pleads not guilty following indictment in Schoharie crash
Download our news app