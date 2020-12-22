Schoharie County seeing a 88% increase in COVID cases in two week period

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Department of Health said that they have seen an 88% increase in cases in the past two weeks. They said that they are seeing a slight decrease but officials believe that it might be due to the snowstorm and people not having access to testing.

The New York State COVID Dashboard has a 7-day rolling infection rate for the county at 6.9% for the county.

The Health Department is urging people to be vigilant about refraining from socializing, wear masks, and use good hand hygiene.

