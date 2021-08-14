Schoharie County Man Sentenced to 151 Months for Receiving, Distributing, Possession of Child Pornography

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Aug 13, Angel Gomez, 28, of Richmondville N.Y., received a sentence of 151 months in prison for receiving, distributing, possessing video and image files of child pornography.

Gomez previously entered a guilty plea, admitted to using a peer-to-peer filesharing program to download more than 13,000 still images and 2,400 videos from the internet.

He then saved to electronic devices, that allowed others to download child pornography via the peer-to-peer network.

The investigation by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Kevin Kelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police, was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. in addition to the term of imprisonment, has imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, to commence after Gomez is released from prison.

The Court also ordered Gomez to pay $18,000 in restitution to victims whose abuse was depicted in Gomez’s files.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.