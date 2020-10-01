PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schoharie County man is facing felony charges after allegedly stalking a female victim in violation of a court issued order of protection. having a history of similar instances. Wright resident David J. Reinhart, who officers say has a history of similar instances, was arrested by State Police in Princetown on September 28.
Reinhart’s arrest is the result of an investigation that stems from a call to Troopers in 2017. New York State Police also claim forensic evidence collected links the 50-year-old to the incidents.
The charges Reinhart is facing include:
- Second Degree Stalking
- Aggravated Family Offense
- Second Degree Criminal Contempt
Reinhart was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable in the Wright Town Court. He is due in court on October 26.
LATEST STORIES
- Schoharie County man arrested on felony stalking charges
- Capital Region businesses and organizations team up to host Halloween Costume Drive
- Central Hudson opens Fall Foliage photo contest
- Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
- Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreaking announcement brings awareness to taboo topic of losing a baby