Schoharie County man arrested on felony stalking charges

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schoharie County man is facing felony charges after allegedly stalking a female victim in violation of a court issued order of protection. having a history of similar instances. Wright resident David J. Reinhart, who officers say has a history of similar instances, was arrested by State Police in Princetown on September 28.

Reinhart’s arrest is the result of an investigation that stems from a call to Troopers in 2017. New York State Police also claim forensic evidence collected links the 50-year-old to the incidents.

The charges Reinhart is facing include:

Second Degree Stalking

Aggravated Family Offense

Second Degree Criminal Contempt

Reinhart was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable in the Wright Town Court. He is due in court on October 26.

