Schoharie County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Wednesday, Schoharie County will be holding a vaccination clinic for eligible workers. Those receiving the vaccine must be included in a list of eligible workers. Those being vaccinated must show proof they are on the eligible list.

Registration opens Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m. on the state website. County officials encourage those interested to keep refreshing the page to see if they can get an appointment. They also said they have heard from some residents who have had better luck using a computer rather than a phone to make an appointment.

Eligible Workers: