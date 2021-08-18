Schoharie County Giving charity

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County Giving (SCG) is a nonprofit charity organization based out of Schohaire.

SCG is currently on a mission to help kids in the County get school supplies for this upcoming school year.

They have done bake sales to raise money and started an Amazon wishlist, so people can buy and donate supplies. Earlier this month two Amazon donors donated 72 backpacks that will go to kids in the County.

To learn more about Schoharie County Giving and to donate, go to their Facebook page. If you would like to volunteer you can email them at schohariecountygiving@gmail.com.