Schoharie County Giving charity

News
Posted: / Updated:
Schoharie County Giving

Schoharie County Giving

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County Giving (SCG) is a nonprofit charity organization based out of Schohaire.

SCG is currently on a mission to help kids in the County get school supplies for this upcoming school year.

They have done bake sales to raise money and started an Amazon wishlist, so people can buy and donate supplies. Earlier this month two Amazon donors donated 72 backpacks that will go to kids in the County.

To learn more about Schoharie County Giving and to donate, go to their Facebook page. If you would like to volunteer you can email them at schohariecountygiving@gmail.com.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire