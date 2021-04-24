Schoharie County Eagle Trail officially opens

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. (SEEC) and nationally acclaimed wildlife Photographer, Bill Combs, Jr., have partnered to create the Schoharie

County Eagle Trail. The two hosted a Virtual Launch Event Saturday to officially kick off the first trail tours.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally see this project come to fruition,” said Julie

Pacatte, Executive Director of SEEC. The trail will attract locals and travelers alike. “Not

only will trail-goers catch a glimpse of the magnificent birds, we encourage the

birdwatchers to frequent the area restaurants and shops stimulating the local economy.”

“I am out on the trail every day, watching the birds, studying their

habits, and I knew this was something that needed to be shared, and enjoyed by more

than just me.” Combs continued, “The eagles are creatures of habit, and like to stay

close to home, so it can be most assured that a visit to the trail will result in eagle

sightings.”

To prepare for the launch, SEEC and Combs announced a naming contest in

February to find names for the Cobleskill Eagle pair. So many submissions were

received that the organization reportedly partnered with Townsquare Media’s WGNA-FM 107.7 for a

listeners’ poll to determine the winner, and the new names of the Cobleskill Eagles, who

are said to be sitting on their nest in hopes of hatching a couple of eaglets soon.

The new names of the Cobleskill Eagles are John Jacob & Anna Maria, paying homage

to the original settlers of Cobleskill. Second place is Jack & Diane, and coming in third is

Liberty & Justice. The individuals who submitted John Jacob & Anna Maria in the

February contest will join Combs on a guided tour of the Eagle Trail at a later date.