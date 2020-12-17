Schoharie County declares state of emergency

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Bill Federice has declared a State of Emergency in Schoharie County, effective Dec. 17 at 7 a.m. due to intense snowfall causing roadways to be impassible.

The State of Emergency shall remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Dec. 18.

All Schoharie County office buildings have been closed for the day. Appointments scheduled for today by the public will be rescheduled.

Due to the intensity of the storm, the county recommends limited travel by the public. Refrain from all unnecessary travel to allow for DPW plows and emergency vehicle safety. If you must travel, allow extra time to reach your destination and drive with caution.