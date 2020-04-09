Breaking News
Schoharie County creates email for community questions and concerns

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County has created a new email address dedicated to providing an additional method of communication for residents and employees.

Email comments, questions, and other inquires to covid-19@co.schoharie.ny.us

