Schoharie County coronavirus update

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County officials say as of Wednesday there are nine cases of COVID-19 in the county. There is an additional case of an out of county resident that works for SUNY.
The Department of Health has also quarantined 30 people and are monitoring those people.
- NYS budget: banning Fentanyl analogs, changes to criminal justice reform
- Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
- Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open at UAlbany
- NYS budget: E pluribus unum added to NYS coat of arms
- NYS budget: expansion of green initiatives