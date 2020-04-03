Schoharie County coronavirus update

Latest News

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County officials say as of Wednesday there are nine cases of COVID-19 in the county. There is an additional case of an out of county resident that works for SUNY.

The Department of Health has also quarantined 30 people and are monitoring those people.

