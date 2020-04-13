Schoharie County coronavirus update, patient being treated dies

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that a person that was being treated for coronavirus has passed away, though the County Health Department does not know if COVID-19 will be listed as the cause of death.

There have been 20 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 20 cases, 15 people have been cleared of the virus.

28 people are being monitored in quarantine.

