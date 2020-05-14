Schoharie County coronavirus update

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Thursday saying that they have had 44 accumulative positive cases and one nonresident that works at SUNY. Of those 44 cases, 41 people have been cleared of the virus. There are two active cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon.

Eight people have been hospitalized in the county since the pandemic began. The Schoharie County Department of Health is monitoring 12 people in isolation.

There have been people under quarantine or isolation in Broome, Central Bridge, Cobleskill, Esperance, Fultonham, Gallupville, Gilboa, Howes Cave, Jefferson, Middleburgh, North Blenheim, Richmondville, Schoharie, Sharon Springs, Sloansville, Summit, Warnerville, West Fulton, and Wright. We have had confirmed positive cases in Central Bridge, Cobleskill, Esperance, Middleburgh, Richmondville, Schoharie, and Sloansville.

After contact tracing and interviews with those who have been exposed the Health Department does not believe the virus was brought to the county from seasonal residents from NYC.

