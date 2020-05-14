Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: ‘Don’t underestimate this virus’

*PROGRAMMING ALERT* TODAY’S EPISODE OF GENERAL HOSPITAL IS AIRING ON 10.2 OVER THE AIR AND ON CHANNEL 1240 ON SPECTRUM

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Schoharie County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Thursday saying that they have had 44 accumulative positive cases and one nonresident that works at SUNY. Of those 44 cases, 41 people have been cleared of the virus. There are two active cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon.

Eight people have been hospitalized in the county since the pandemic began. The Schoharie County Department of Health is monitoring 12 people in isolation.

There have been people under quarantine or isolation in Broome, Central Bridge, Cobleskill, Esperance, Fultonham, Gallupville, Gilboa, Howes Cave, Jefferson, Middleburgh, North Blenheim, Richmondville, Schoharie, Sharon Springs, Sloansville, Summit, Warnerville, West Fulton, and Wright. We have had confirmed positive cases in Central Bridge, Cobleskill, Esperance, Middleburgh, Richmondville, Schoharie, and Sloansville. 

After contact tracing and interviews with those who have been exposed the Health Department does not believe the virus was brought to the county from seasonal residents from NYC.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak