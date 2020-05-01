Schoharie County coronavirus update

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 40 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 40 cases, 31 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 30 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the state. Eight people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic in the county. There has been one COVID-19 related death.
