Schoharie County announces COVID vaccination clinic

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Health Department announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 3. It will be in the basement of the county office building at 284 Main Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Anyone receiving a vaccine must be 18-years-old and will have to sign a form certifying that you have one or more of the qualifying medical conditions.

Conditions:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2) or Obesity (body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

People can begin making appointments on Monday, March 1, at 8 p.m. Appointment registrations are first come, first serve. The County will continue to hold vaccination clinics as they receive more vaccines from the state.